Fertiliser imports reach two-year high in August
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) –
In August, Vietnam imported more than 472,283 tonnes of fertiliser worth 159 million USD, up 54% over July in volume and 85% in value. This was the highest import volume since July 2021.
The fertiliser prices reached 338 USD a tonne last month, up 19% on-month, but down 26% year-on-year.
Ending August, fertiliser imports rose 13% to 2.5 million tonnes, but the import value fell 19% year-on-year to 833 million USD.
During the period, the average price of imported fertiliser was estimated at 347 USD per tonne, a 25% decrease from last year.
China is the country's biggest fertiliser provider so far this year, accounting for roughly half of all imported fertiliser with more than 1.2 million tonnes, valued at 375 million USD, up 15% on-year in volume and 14% in value.
It was followed by Japan, with more than 225,000 tonnes of imported fertiliser and worth 21 million USD./.