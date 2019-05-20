An art performance at Sen Village Festival (Source: VNA)

– The Lang Sen (Sen Village) Festival wrapped up in the central province of Nghe An on May 19, leaving good impressions on both domestic and foreign visitors.The four-day event, named after the home village of late President Ho Chi Minh and held on the occasion of his 129th birthday, included various activities such as documentary screenings on the late leader, a photo exhibition, a beauty contest, a traditional martial arts competition, a kite flying contest and a volleyball tournament.The highlight of the event was the two-day Sen Village Singing Festival, which saw performances staged by 250 amateur artists from various districts in Nghe An.Through songs, local people expressed their deep sentiments and respect to the late President.President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district. He devoted his full life to the national liberation while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world. He led the nation to success in the struggle for national independence and establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam following the August Revolution in 1945.The President passed away in 1969.-VNA