The Van Phuc Culture – Tourism – Trading Handicraft Village event is taking place in Van Phuc ward, Ha Dong district of Hanoi, aiming to promote the more than-1,000-year-old silk weaving village.

The event includes a worshipping ceremony, festive activities and a crafts market.

Art shows and folk games will entertain tourists while trading will take place at silk stores every day of the event.

The event will run through November 17.

Van Phuc silk village (or Ha Dong silk village), located 10 km west of downtown Hanoi, has a long-lasting history of handicrafts.

Its products were first introduced to the world at the Marseille Fair in 1931 and in Paris in 1932.

Between 1958 and 1988, the village’s products were exported to eastern European countries before being exported to other countries across the world starting in 1990.-VNA