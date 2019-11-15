Festival features Vietnam-Laos special ties
The Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship Festival 2019 opened in the central province of Nghe An on November 15.
Visitors at the festival (Photo: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship Festival 2019 opened in the central province of Nghe An on November 15.
The event drew representatives from a number of central agencies and sectors, Nghe An province and its border districts, businesses from Nghe An and Laos, nine provinces sharing the border with Laos, as well as local and Lao students in the province.
Various activities will be held within the festival’s framework, including a photo exhibition featuring the special ties between Vietnam and Laos, an exhibition introducing culture and tourism products as well as specialties of different localities, including Nghe An and Lao provinces.
A seminar will be heldto discuss ways to promote Nghe An’s investment, trade and tourism, along with art performances.
A highlight of this year’s festival is activities to strengthen the exchange among people and businesses of both sides, thus promoting investment, trade and tourism partnership between Vietnam and Laos in general as well as localities along the shared border in particular.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Bui Truong Giang said that this is a festival of local residents in border provinces and a chance for the localities to fostering their connections.
This is the second time that the festival has been held by the Ministry of Information and Communications and a border province of Vietnam. Last year, the event was held in Dien Bien Phu city of northern Dien Bien province./.