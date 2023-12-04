Festival held to forge Vietnam-India friendship
The 11th Vietnam – India People's Friendship Festival opened in Chennai, the capital of India’s Tamil Nadu state, on December 2 evening, aiming to strengthening the friendship at all levels within the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.
New Delhi (VNA) – The 11th Vietnam – India People's Friendship Festival opened in Chennai, the capital of India's Tamil Nadu state, on December 2 evening, aiming to strengthening the friendship at all levels within the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.
The festival is co-organised by the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) and Tamil Nadu’s authorities, with a 25-member Vietnamese delegation to the event led by Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association (VIFA) Ha Minh Hue.
In his remarks, Hue emphasised the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India, and expressed his delight at the great achievements they have recorded since the establishment of the bilateral strategic partnership in 2007, and the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016.
These achievements have helped promote the cooperation in a more substantive manner in all the five pillars of politics-diplomacy, national defence-security, economy-trade, science-technology, and education-training and people-to-people exchange, he went on.
The festival, which brings together delegates representing people from all walks of life, is expected to contribute to enhancing the friendship in the new situation, he said.
Pallab Sengupta, Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Central Committee, President of the World Peace Council, and presidium member of the AIPSO, reviewed the Vietnam-India solidarity and mutual support, and stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges.
This year’s event featured special art performances by Vietnamese and Indian artists.
Earlier the same day, the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy visit to AIPSO leaders, and had meetings with representatives of the CPI and the Communist Party of India –Marxist in Chennai./.
