Society Tug-of-war rituals and games - Unique national intangible cultural heritage Tug-of-war rituals and games in Vietnam are practiced mostly in the midlands, the Red River Delta, and the North Central region, which are lands of longstanding Vietnamese settlement and the cradle of wet rice civilization. In 2015, tug-of-war rituals and games in Vietnam, Cambodia, the RoK, and the Philippines were officially recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Society Three war-time bombs deactivated in Quang Binh province The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) on December 2 said its mobile team in the central province of Quang Binh had coordinated with the provincial Military Command and local authorities in safely moving three war-time bombs found in residential areas.

Society Vietnamese university gets accreditation from France The University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH) received a certificate from France’s High Council for Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) for meeting its standards on December 1.

Society Infographic Vietnam listed among 12 Asian countries with the best quality of life Vietnam ranks 12th among Asian countries with the best quality of life by financial news site Insider Monkey. The rankings consider three metrics: the Human Development Index (HDI), the Economic Freedom Index (EFI), and Government Effectiveness.