An art performance at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

The 11th Vietnam – India People's Friendship Festival opened in Chennai, the capital of India’s Tamil Nadu state, on December 2 evening, aiming to strengthening the friendship at all levels within the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.The festival is co-organised by the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) and Tamil Nadu ’s authorities, with a 25-member Vietnamese delegation to the event led by Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association (VIFA) Ha Minh Hue.In his remarks, Hue emphasised the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India, and expressed his delight at the great achievements they have recorded since the establishment of the bilateral strategic partnership in 2007, and the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016.These achievements have helped promote the cooperation in a more substantive manner in all the five pillars of politics-diplomacy, national defence-security, economy-trade, science-technology, and education-training and people-to-people exchange, he went on.The festival, which brings together delegates representing people from all walks of life, is expected to contribute to enhancing the friendship in the new situation, he said.