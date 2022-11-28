Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The 2022 Kochi-Vietnam winter exchange festival was held in Kochi prefecture of Japan on November 27.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Tsuji Akinori, Chairman of the Kochi-Vietnam Exchange Association, thanked the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka, the Kochi prefecture government and donors for their support in the organisation of the festival.



He said he hopes that the event will popularise the cultural and traditional beauties of the two countries, helping to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in general, as well as between Kochi prefecture and Vietnam in particular.



Okamura Shouichi, head of the Culture, Community and Sports Department of Kochi, said that the local administration attaches great importance to the contributions of the expatriate communities in Kochi, including the Vietnamese community with more than 1,200 people. He expressed his belief that cultural exchange festivals between Kochi and other countries, including Vietnam, will contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and promoting collaboration for mutual benefit.



Le Huy Hoang, who is in charge of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka, highly appreciated the organisation of the event - the first-ever exchange festival between Kochi prefecture and Vietnam. Hoang said he hopes that the Kochi-Vietnam Exchange Association and the Vietnamese community in the prefecture will act as a bridge to enhance mutual understanding and contribute to promoting cooperation between Kochi prefecture and Vietnam./.