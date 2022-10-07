Festival highlights unique culture of Dao ethnic group
Myriad cultural, sporting, and tourism activities are taking place from October 6 to 8 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen as part of the second national Dao Ethnic Culture Festival, to promote the unique traditional culture of the Dao people.
Dao ethnic communities from 14 cities and provinces nationwide have come together at the festival to showcase their traditional outfits, special cuisine, and unique cultural customs.
More than 1,000 artists from Dao ethnic groups are participating in the national Dao Ethnic Culture Festival, which aims to promote their traditional cultural values./.