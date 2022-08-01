Videos Da Nang to host golf tourism festival The central coastal city of Da Nang will hold an international golf tourism festival from August 28, aiming to attract more golf lovers to Vietnam.

Videos First gold secured for Vietnam at ASEAN Para Games 2022 Swimmer Vo Huynh Anh Khoa on August 1 won the first gold medal for Vietnam at the ongoing ASEAN Para Games (APG) 2022 in Indonesia.

Videos Hoa Binh’s festival, calendar recognised as national cultural heritage An art programme and ceremony to mark the recognition of the traditional ‘Khai ha’ festival and ‘Doi’ calendar of the Muong ethnic people in Hoa Binh province as national intangible cultural heritage were held in the locality on July 31.

Videos Concert inspires love for classical music among youngsters A concert entitled “Classical Wonderland” was recently held at the Hanoi Opera House by the Vietnam Youth Music Institute (VYMI) to evoke a love of classical music among the community, especially young people.