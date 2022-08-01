Festival honors national flute kite flying custom
The second national kite festival has been held in Vietnam’s northern province of Thai Binh. The event aims to honor the custom of flying flute kites in the local Sao Temple, Song An commune, Vu Thu district.
The festival took place on July 28, attracting the participation of 35 clubs across the country.
Nearly 150 kite flyers from Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Hanoi, Dak Lak, and the host Thai Binh were brought together at the event.
They competed in making traditional flute kites and flying the kites.
Visitors had an opportunity to learn about making kites such as how to sharpen frames, glue papers, and paint the kites.
Kite flying in Sao Temple was recognised as national intangible cultural heritage in 2020./.