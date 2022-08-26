Culture - Sports HCM City hot air balloon festival to celebrate National Day A series of cultural, sports and art programmes will be held in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Culture - Sports Programme to show traditional Mid-Autumn Festival of Hanoi The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival of Hanoi will be reenacted through a wide range of activities to be held at the pedestrian zone around the Son Tay ancient fortress from September 8 to 10.