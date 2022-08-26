Festival honours traditional food of three regions
The Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture, Delicacies Festival opened in Binh Thanh district of Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, featuring more than 300 typical dishes and drinks from all three regions across the country.
The culinary space at the festival has three parts, honouring the culinary culture of the northern, central and southern regions.
At the northern-style food stalls, visitors will have a chance to try a wide range of authentic delicacies such as bun cha (vermicelli noodles with grilled pork), bun dau mam tom (fermented shrimp paste with fried tofu), cha com (rice pork pie), nem cua be (spring rolls with crab), chicken noodle soup, grilled fish vermicelli noodles, sour meat, white sticky rice, and Ha Long squid patties.
Local dishes from the northernmost mountainous areas, such as grilled chicken and pork cooked with local leaves and bamboo tubes, are also available.
The central-style food stalls offer Thanh Chuong stir-fried shrimp, eel soup, eel sausage, deep-fried fish, oysters, mussel rice, etc. Other delicious dishes from the central region will also be available, such as Cao Lau and Mi Quang – two authentic noodle soups from Quang Nam province.
Dishes from Phu Yen include specialties made from tuna, while delicacies from Binh Thuan province include fish vermicelli noodles, fried squid egg rolls, herring spring rolls, squid teeth with rice paper and duck meat pancakes. In addition, the festival will also have a seafood corner and a dessert corner with a wide range of sweet soups and tea.
Culinary delights in the southern regions include various dishes made from local shrimp and fish or fruits.
Pham Huy Binh, Chairman of Saigontourist Group said that along with introducing the culinary culture and crafts of HCM City and Vietnam in general to Vietnamese and international visitors, the festival also aims to stimulate consumption and gradually recover the tourism sector after two years of being “frozen” due to COVID-19 impact.
The festival will run until August 28./.
