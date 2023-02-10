Nguyen Tuan Ha, vice chairman of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak’s People’s Committee, speaks at the event.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee festival aims to promote the local coffee brand and gradually turns Buon Ma Thuot into one of the world’s leading coffee destinations, thereby contributing to raising the value and position of Vietnamese coffee in the world market, an official has said.



Nguyen Tuan Ha, vice chairman of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak’s People’s Committee, made the statement at a press conference introducing the upcoming festival in Hanoi on February 10.



Themed “Buon Ma Thuot – The destination of the world coffee”, the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival will take place in Buon Ma Thuot city and several other localities of Dak Lak on March 10-14.

The biennial festival, which has become a prominent event of the coffee industry in Vietnam, is intended to honour coffee growers, processors, and traders as well as introduce the locality’s potential and promote investment in coffee processing and agricultural products in the area, Ha added.





Trung Nguyen Group introduces Vietnamese coffee to customers. (Photo: daklak.gov.vn)

This year’s event will feature 18 official activities and some response activities including exhibitions and workshops on specialty coffee.

New activities this time include a video-making contest to popularise Buon Ma Thuot coffee, a musical performance, a festival of light, photo exhibitions, and a contest to make fine art products from coffee trees.



Dubbed as the coffee capital of Vietnam, Dak Lak has the largest farming area of around 210,000 hectares with an annual output of more than 520,000 tonnes. The province's coffee has been exported to hundreds of countries and territories around the world.



Dak Lak is working on a project to develop Buon Ma Thuot into a world coffee city in combination with tourism promotion./.