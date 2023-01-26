Festival marks 234th anniversary of Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory
A festival was held at the Dong Da Culture Park in Hanoi on January 26 (the fifth day of the first lunar month) to mark the 234th anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory over Chinese invaders.
In 1789, under the leadership of Emperor Quang Trung (also known as national hero Nguyen Hue), Tay Son troops defeated 290,000 Qing invaders, liberating the imperial city of Thang Long and regaining national independence and freedom.
Since then, the fifth day of the first lunar month has become the traditional day marking the historic victory. The Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da victory has also gone down in Vietnamese history as an immortal and epic struggle for national construction and defence.
Dong Da Mound reportedly witnessed fierce battles between Emperor Quang Trung’s soldiers and the Chinese invaders 234 years ago.
The festival is designed to uphold the country’s cultural values, while educating young generations about the tradition of patriotism and national pride.
At the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and leaders of departments, sectors and localities, and local people offered incense in tribute to Emperor Quang Trung./.