Culture - Sports Sli singing - the soul of Nung ethnic minority people Sli is a unique folk singing style of the Nung ethnic minority people in Vietnam’s northern region, which is performed as a call and response between young men and women.

Culture - Sports Soc Trang’s Khmer pagoda features giant Buddha statue With the long-standing bonds of the Kinh, Khmer, and Hoa ethnic groups, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang boasts a special cultural identity that makes it an outstanding spiritual destination for tourists and Buddhist followers from far and wide.