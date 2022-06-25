Business Wooden cabinet exporters advised to review activities related to US’s investigation The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) has recommended that wooden cabinet producers and exporters continue to review the export activities of their products subjected to the US Department of Commerce (DOC)’s anti-circumvention and anti-subsidy investigation.

Business WB, FTSE Russell pledge regular coordination in upgrading Vietnam's stock market Representatives of the World Bank (WB) and FTSE Russell have committed to further supporting Vietnam to build a sustainable stock market, particularly via regularly exchange and coordination in the market upgrading matter.

Business Government seeks to resolve businesses’ capital shortage A Ho Chi Minh City programme to link banks and businesses has seen around 93 trillion VND (3.97 billion USD) disbursed so far this year to help revive the economy which was battered for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Hanoi applies IT to enhance value of agricultural products Despite production and market difficulties due to the pandemic and climate change, many districts, firms and organisations in Hanoi's agricultural sector have remained strong thanks to the application of science and information technology.