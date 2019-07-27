Nhan Tower was built by the Cham from the 10th to 13th century at Nhan Mountain on the Ba River side in Ward 1 in Tuy Hoa City. (Photo: VNA)

A festival on the cultural preservation and development of the Cham ethnic group will be organised in the south central province of Phu Yen on August 13-16.At a press conference held in Hanoi on July 26, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the festival will attract the participation of ethnic Cham people nationwide.Fascinating activities at the festivals comprise art shows, performances of traditional costume, exhibition on socio-economic development of the Cham ethnic group, introduction of traditional craft and cuisine, as well as folk games competition.The highlight will be a ceremony to receive the certificate recognising Nhan Tower as the national special relic site at April 1 Square, Tuy Hoa city, on the evening of August 14.Nhan Tower was built by the Cham from the 10th to 13th century at Nhan Mountain on the Ba River side in Ward 1 in Tuy Hoa City. It is a quadrangle with four 23.5m high sides. It is the only Cham tower still intact in the province. An altar inside the tower is a unique architectural Cham feature and one of the few remaining Cham altars.Besides, there will be several farm trips surveying tourist destinations in Phu Yen province, and conference to connect local tourism and other south central localities.According to researchers, there are some 180,000 Cham people residing in 35 districts and towns of 10 cities and provinces in the south central and southern regions. They mainly live in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan in the south central region and the southern province of An Giang.-VNA