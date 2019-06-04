Art performance at the festival (Source: VNA)

- A culture and food festival “Ahoj Hanoi” (Hello Hanoi) was held in western Plzen city, Plzensky province, the Czech Republic on June 2.Oganised by the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic with the funding of the authority of Plzensky province, the festival aimed to promote connection and exchange between the Vietnamese community living in the country and locals.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan said this festival offers a good chance for Vietnamese expats and local and international friends to enhance solidarity and friendship.It also contributes to introducing culture and culinary arts of Vietnam to local people, he added.For his part, Governor of Plzen city Martin Baxa said he is impressed by Vietnam’s puppetry art, adding that the event helps Czech people get insights into culture of Vietnam.The festival is a symbol of the integration of the Vietnamese people in Plzen, he noted. -VNA