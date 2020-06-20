An art performance at the fest (Photo: VNA)

Songs and music performed during the fest are to cheer up the country for overcoming the pandemic thanks to joint efforts, she added. The Vietnam-France Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the city’s Youth Cultural House co-organised a music festival on June 19 night to mark the 50th anniversary of the Francophonie In her opening remarks, Phan Thi My Tuyet, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General of the association, said the fest is the first event hosted by the association following the period of social distancing imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 Songs and music performed during the fest are to cheer up the country for overcoming the pandemic thanks to joint efforts, she added.

Initiated by French Minister of Culture Jack Lang in 1982 and held on June 21 each year, the music festival (Fête de la musique) has spread across Europe, French-speaking countries and part of America, with the participation of both professional and amateur artists.



The event in HCM City this year featured performances of Passion Music Club and Bayon Club.



Organisers said they hope the festival will help to promote cultural and art exchanges within the Francophonie and between Vietnam and France./.