Festival raises public awareness of clean air in Hanoi
The Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) organised the 2019 Vietnam Clean Air Festival in Hanoi on December 21, aiming to raise public awareness of the situation, cause and impact of air pollution as well as solutions to the important issue.
Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)
The event formed part of the Vietnam Clean Air Campaign initiated by GreenID in early 2018, towards driving the community to act in the process of building and completing policies on clean air.
According to Deputy Director of GreenID Tran Dinh Sinh, over recent years, air pollution has been getting more and more problematic in big cities, and has become a concern of the community. In addition to the technological and technical solutions, raising awareness and drawing attention of society plays a vitally important role in making a comprehensive and effective change.
GreenID has always strived to improve the issue of air pollution by providing reliable and up-to-date information, Sinh said, stating that in the next phase, GreenID wishes to appeal to the people to pay closer attention to the air quality, thereby joining hands in building a Vietnam with fresh air.
Coming to the festival, people could visit the Clean Air pavilions and join in Panasonic’s recycling games. With Panasonic’s recycling game pavilions, the players took part in recycling toys from cardboard and recycled batteries, while touring a display of toy cars using wind and solar energy.
In addition, an exhibition showcasing the most unique photos from the “Catching air in pollution” contest, organised by Change, an environmental nongovernmental organisation, offered participants multi-dimensional views of air pollution in Vietnam./.