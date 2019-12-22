Environment HCM City begins work on first hazardous waste treatment plant Ho Chi Minh City started work on its first industrial and hazardous waste treatment and recycling plant in Binh Chanh district on December 20.

Society Mekong Delta may face more serious saline intrusion this dry season The Mekong Delta may experience sooner and even more serious droughts and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 2020 dry season, compared to the situation in 2016 when historic saline intrusion was recorded, an official has said.

Environment First plastic waste project to launch in Da Nang The central city of Da Nang’s Environment and Urban Company (URENCO), in cooperation with EverGreen Labs Consultant and EverGreen Social ventures, will start a pilot project on plastic waste recycling in the city later this year.

Environment Project on improving climate change resilience reviewed A conference was held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 18 to review a project on improving resilience to climate change in the religious community, and set orientations until 2030.