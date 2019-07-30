At the event (Photo: tapchihuongviet.eu)

– Vietnamese Culture Festival - Huong Viet 2019 has been held in Germany’s Augsburg city, introducing Vietnamese culture, cuisine, and tourism to German friends and international visitors.The event featured food stalls and an exhibition displaying photos on Vietnamese people and land, Vietnam – Germany ties and Vietnamese expatriates in Germany.The festival marked the 10th founding anniversary of Huong Viet magazine, which is among the best providers of online news in Vietnamese in Germany. It has so far promptly updated current affairs of both Vietnam and Germany for the Vietnamese community.On the occasion, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt presented a certificate of merit to the magazine in acknowledgement of its contributions over the past decade.-VNA