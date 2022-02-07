Festival to highlight spring colours across all regions
The "Spring Colours in Every Region of the Nation" Festival will take place from February 12-13 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the outskirts of Hanoi.
The festival will take place from February 12-13 (Photo: Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism)Hanoi (VNA) – The "Spring Colours in Every Region of the Nation" Festival will take place from February 12-13 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the outskirts of Hanoi.
According to the organisers, the annual event will include a launching ceremony for a New Year tree planting festival and an inauguration of traditional house of Nghe An province and “Ruong” (traditional wooden house) of Quang Nam province.
Many traditional festivals of different ethnic minority groups will be held, introducing their traditional practices during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and Spring to visitors.
A worship ceremony for the ancestors of the Lo Lo ethnic minority group in the northern province of Ha Giang, which has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2012 will be organised. In each house of the group, there is an altar worshiping the family’s ancestors. The solemn ceremony is usually hosted by the male head of the family and joined by other members. Family members prepare for the ceremony for the whole previous year.
At the same time, a wedding ceremony of the Ba Na ethnic minority group in the central highland province of Gia Lai will also be held. The wedding named “po koong” in the local language always takes place at the end of the year after the harvest when locals have free time and plenty of rice, cattle and chickens.
A new crop celebration ceremony will be organised by K’ho ethnic group in the central province of Lam Dong to ask the Rice Genie for a bumper crop next year and a wealthy life for all families.
Within the framework of the festival, artists from ethnic communities residing in the village will perform art shows praising Uncle Ho and the love for the country, among others.
The festival aims to promote solidarity and mutual support of all ethnic groups, while introducing their traditional festivals and cultures to visitors./.