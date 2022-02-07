Culture - Sports President congratulates female football team President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his congratulations to the national women’s football team after the squad beat the Chinese Taipei 2-1 at a February 6 play-off match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, winning a tickets to the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese cuisine sets five world records For the first time, Vietnam has five culinary world records recognised by both the World Records Union (WorldKings) and the World Records Association (WRA).

Culture - Sports Phin Ho ‘shan tuyet’ tea –specialty of Ha Giang Apart from stilt houses and seemingly endless terraced paddy fields, “shan tuyet” tea, a famous specialty of Phin Ho village, is one of the special things visitors cannot forget once setting foot in Tay Con Linh Mountain in the northernmost province of Ha Giang.

Culture - Sports Beating Chinese Taipei 2-1, Vietnamese women advance to 2023 World Cup The Vietnamese national women’s football team beat the Chinese Taipei 2-1 on February 6 at a play-off match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup to attend the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.