Hue royal court music which will be among heritage to be introduced at the festival (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – A festival promoting intangible cultural heritage of humanity in Vietnam will take place in Nha Trang city in the central province of Khanh Hoa from June 14-16.



As part of the 2019 National Tourism Year in Khanh Hoa with theme “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”, the festival will attract the participation of 15 provinces and cities nationwide, which house UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage of humanity.



Some of the heritage introduced at the event are Hue royal court music, Central Highlands Gong, Bac Ninh’s quan ho (love duet) singing, don ca tai tu (southern folk music and songs), and Bai Choi singing – a folklore style of singing in central Vietnam.



Nha Trang will also host an exhibition on Vietnam’s cultural heritage and sea-island tourism from June 14 to 18, which is organised by the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts.



A coastline of 180 kilometres, stunning natural landscapes with Van Phong, Nha Trang and Cam Ranh bays listed as the world’s most beautiful bays, and such festivals as Ponagar Temple, whale worshipping and salangane festivals are advantages for Khanh Hoa to develop tourism.



Currently, the locality has 680 accommodation facilities, with 31,700 rooms.



According to the provincial Department of Tourism, Khanh Hoa welcomed approximately 2.73 million visitors in the first five months of 2019, up 12 percent from the same period last year.



This year, the province sets a goal to serve more than 7 million visitors, including over 3 million foreigners.-VNA