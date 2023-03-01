An art exchange was held between Quan ho brothers and sisters and artists from other localities, which are also home to international intangible heritages, such as Quang Nam. The atmosphere of the festival, therefore, seemed to be more exciting.

The festival not only aims to promote community understanding of the land, culture, and people of Bac Ninh but also to help people and tourists gain an understanding and appreciation of different types of intangible cultural heritages in different regions around Vietnam.

The festival has now closed, but the art performances from regions with intangible cultural heritages remain imprinted in the hearts of local people and visitors./.

VNA