Festival where intangible cultural heritage items meet
People and visitors to Bac Ninh province had the chance to enjoy an intangible cultural heritage party with smooth and loving songs during the quan họ (love duet) festival held recently in the northern province.
An art exchange was held between Quan ho brothers and sisters and artists from other localities, which are also home to international intangible heritages, such as Quang Nam. The atmosphere of the festival, therefore, seemed to be more exciting.
The festival not only aims to promote community understanding of the land, culture, and people of Bac Ninh but also to help people and tourists gain an understanding and appreciation of different types of intangible cultural heritages in different regions around Vietnam.
The festival has now closed, but the art performances from regions with intangible cultural heritages remain imprinted in the hearts of local people and visitors./.