According to figures from the Da Nang City Statistics Office, the accommodation sector expects revenue of some 43 million USD in July while catering services anticipates nearly 50 million USD, increases of 32% and 29% year-on-year, respectively. Tourists staying at local accommodation providers stood at nearly 782,000, up 5.3% month-on-month and 78.5% year-on-year. Of these, over a quarter were foreigners.

The central coastal city has welcomed over 4.3 million tourists since the beginning of the year, a 110% increase compared to the same period last year. Accounting for one-quarter of this number, foreign visitor numbers rose 7.7-fold year-on-year. Domestic visitors, meanwhile, rose 39.5%. The impressive growth can be largely attributed to the recent “International Fireworks Festival” and “Enjoying Summer Festival”./.

