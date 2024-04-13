At the entrance of the 2024 spring flower festival (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Events and festivals are gaining traction as a popular strategy for development of localities across Vietnam, not only contributing to socio-economic growth but also creating focal points for tourism activity.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported that nearly 8,000 festivals of all types take place nationwide annually. In addition to traditional celebrations, a wave of new festivals has emerged, capitalising on local strengths, such as fruit, catfish, coconut, flower and even gift-giving festivals.

Dao Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Can Tho municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, highlighted the "Southern Folk Cake Festival" as a prime example of such events. The festival leaves a distinct mark by showcasing the unique culinary culture of the region.

Held annually on the occasion of the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, it draws large crowds of domestic and foreign tourists eager to explore and savour diverse folk cakes.

This year's festival, scheduled to take place from April 17-24, promises a lively atmosphere with over 200 booths, cake-making contests, and captivating music performances.

The Dong Thap provincial People's Committee also announced the second edition of the Dong Thap lotus festival, set to take place in Cao Lanh city from May 16-19 on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

The event will feature a music show marking the 55th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament, a workshop exploring the development of processing industries, trade promotion and a discussion on increasing the value of the lotus industry's value chain.



Additionally, there will be the introduction of the first lotus shipment exported to Japan, the Mekong Delta – Dong Thap trade fair 2024, alongside various experiential activities, exhibitions, cultural and art competitions./.

VNA