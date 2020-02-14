Festivals to be held nationwide to celebrate late President’s birthday
Tourists visit President Ho Chi Minh's house in Sen Village in Nghe An province. (Photo thethaovanhoa.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Sen Village Festival will be organised nationwide to celebrate the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh, according to a plan recently issued by the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An.
The festival aims to express the gratitude and respect of the Vietnamese people across the country to President Ho – the hero of national liberation and an outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam.
The activities within the event will promote and educate people about President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, encouraging them to study and follow his morality as well as enhance the image of his homeland – Sen village, Nghe An – both domestically and internationally.
Specifically, the Sen Village Festival 2020 will take place over five days, from May 15-19 in Vinh city, Nam Dan district, together with other districts within the province.
The ceremonial activities in the festival include flower offering at Uncle Ho’s Monument in Ho Chi Minh Square; a procession to his hometown; a parade of photos and the opening ceremony that will be held in Sen village.
Meanwhile, diverse festive activities will be held nationwide like national volleyball tournaments; tours jointly organised by travel agencies to Sen village; national singing festival, poster exhibition and film week, among others./.