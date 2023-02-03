The programme is designed to introduce a range of traditional activities and ethnic minority customs during Tet, featuring hundreds of members of 15 ethnic minority groups at the village.



The highlights will include an arts performance, a tree-planting ceremony, a re-enactment of the Kate festival of the Cham people in Ninh Thuan province, and an introduction to Thai xoe dancing, which has been recognised by UNESCO as a cultural heritage of humanity.

Houses of ethnic minority groups in the village will be decorated in line with their traditional customs.



Cultural and arts performances themed around the “Spring Festival” will also be staged on weekends.



The programme will see visitors given the chance to play folk games alongside ethnic minority people./.

