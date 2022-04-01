A street dance program is being organised by the Da Nang Cinema - Culture Centre from the last Saturday night. Like more than 250 other artists and dancers, Nguyen Thi Kieu Giang is excited to perform for residents and visitors once again.



The Han River in the heart of Da Nang city has many free art venues for residents and visitors, while unique scenic spots such as APEC Park and Love Bridge also attract a lot of young people at night.



Da Nang will soon open pedestrian malls in the My An Beach area and along the Han River to create more nightlife options. Asia’s leading festival and event destination is exerting every effort to convey a message of “Da Nang is ready to open and welcome tourists”./.

VNA