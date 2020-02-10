The 300-bed field hospital, the first of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City, is situated at a military school in Ben Dinh ward, Nhuan Duc commune, Cu Chi district. In the last couple of days, officers from the Infantry Battalion 1 – Gia Dinh regiment have cleaned up and installed beds and equipment suitable for treatment and quarantine. They have also disinfected the surrounding area.

The hospital is divided into six zones to keep track of suspected cases and treat those who have contracted the 2019- nCoV.

Medical staff from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases will be in charge of the cases, along with the help from doctors and nurses from Cu Chi District Hospital

The field hospital is tasked with taking in suspected cases as well as confirmed cases. People displaying symptoms will be quarantined and treated at the field hospital. Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department will provide additional human resources from other hospitals in the upon request.

Another field hospital is also being built with a capacity of over 200 beds to help fight against the nCoV-2019 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City./.

VNA