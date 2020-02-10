Field hospital opened in HCM City to cope with nCoV
HCM City (VNA) - A specialised field hospital was put into service in Ho Chi Minh City on February 10 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV).
The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases would bear the main responsibility to run the 300-bed facility, based at the HCM City Military School in Nhuan Duc commune, Cu Chi district, said Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health.
The field hospital demonstrates the city’s readiness to act in case of an outbreak of the acute respiratory disease, he added.
Doctors and nurses from different hospitals in the city will take turns working at the field hospital.
HCM City will also put into operation another 200-bed field hospital in Nha Be district.
Apart from the field hospitals, 47 hospitals in the city have specific rooms and quarantine areas for health examination and treatment for patients suspected to be infected with coronavirus.
Vietnam has so far confirmed 14 nCoV infection cases, nine of them are in northern Vinh Phuc province. Three of the 14 patients have been discharged from hospital./.