Culture - Sports Photo exhibition showcases Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 More than 100 photos depicting how Vietnam combated COVID-19 are on display in Phan Boi Chau Park in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue’s capital, Hue city.

Culture - Sports Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31 The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021, according to a leading official of the VSA.

Culture - Sports Creative spaces nurture creativity Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.