Culture - Sports Ceramic works on sacred animals on display in Hanoi An art exhibition introducing ceramic works sacred animals from Vietnamese culture is taking place at the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts in Hanoi.

Society Hanoi active in implementing UCCN commitments Hanoi, which has joined the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for four years, is actively implementing its committed initiatives, including three at local level and three at international level.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture popularised in Australia The Vietnam Student Association at the Australian University of Wollongong in Sydney has organised the “VGong's Got Talent 2023” contest, aiming to spark students' creativity, passion and talent as well as promote the image of Vietnam among local and international friends. ​

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural space opens in Seoul The Seoul Botanical Park in the capital of the Republic of Korea on August 18 kicked off a summer event on Vietnamese culture named "Scent of Green Papaya".