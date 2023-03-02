Culture - Sports 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals: AFC praises Vietnam’s victory against Australia Vietnam’s March 1 triumph at the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup finals gives them an early boost while the rivals Australia will have to bounce back in their remaining matches to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stage, said an article published on the AFC’s official site.

Culture - Sports Da Nang fireworks festival back in June after three years The 2023 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) will take place from June 3-7 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the festival organisers – Da Nang City People’s Committee and Sun Group.