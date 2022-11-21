FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony
A performance of the national flags of the 32 teams competing at the 2022 World Cup during the opening ceremony of the tournament at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The mascot of the 2022 World Cup, La’eeb, appears at the opening ceremony at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Unique art performances at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar helps fans remember images of mascots from past World Cups. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Artists perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Unique art performances at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
A replica of the World Cup is shown before the opening match of the 2022 World Cup between the home team Qatar and Ecuador at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20. (Photo: AFP/VNA)