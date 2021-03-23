Health Infographic Looking back Vietnam’s year-long fight against Covid-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Dispatch No.121/CD-TTg on prevention and control of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus on January 23, 2020, marking the start of Vietnam's year-long fight against Covid-19.

Health Vietnam hailed by WHO for End TB efforts The World Health Organisation (WHO) Vietnam has praised the country for its significant progress in fighting tuberculosis (TB) over the previous year in a letter sent to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on the occasion of the World TB Day (March 24).