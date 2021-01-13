Fifteen prosecuted in Nhat Cuong mobile company smuggling case
The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has proposed prosecuting 15 people involved in the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd case for smuggling and violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences.
The agency also launched legal proceedings against Bui Quang Huy, General Director of the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd, the parent company of the popular smartphone and mobile devices chain store Nhat Cuong Mobile in Hanoi. Huy is on the run and being sought by police.
The defendants who are being prosecuted for smuggling include Nguyen Bao Ngoc, the firm's finance director.
Ngoc is also being prosecuted for violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences, alongside Nguyen Thi Bich Hang, chief accountant of Nhat Cuong Company.
According to the investigators, Nhat Cuong Company, headed by Huy as general director, was established in 2001.
From 2013-2019, Nhat Cuong Company’s business focused on selling mobile phones and other electronic devices. However, the company allegedly purchased goods from foreign countries for sale in Vietnam without going through customs and did not pay taxes.
In 2014-2019 period, Nhat Cuong sold more than 255,000 mobile phones and electronic equipment with a value of more than 2.92 trillion VND. Huy allegedly spent more than 72 billion VND illegally transporting equipment from China to Vietnam for distribution, earning a profit of more than 221 billion VND.
Huy is thought to have asked Ngoc and Hang to make accounting materials on two different systems, one for their internal use and another fake one for public reporting.
During the investigation, police also blocked a number of accounts worth more than 8 billion VND and temporarily confiscated nearly 2,000 mobile phones, Apple watches and computers./.