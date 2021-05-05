Fifth National Assembly: First legislature of national construction era
The fifth National Assembly lasted from 1975 - 1976. It included 424 deputies.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
Infographic203 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by central agencies
Of 868 candidates, who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly, 203 are nominated by central agencies, according to the National Election Council.
See more
InfographicSeventh National Assembly: Boosting legislative activities, meeting requirements of reform process
The seventh National Assembly lasted from 1981-1987 and organised twelve sessions.
InfographicSixth National Assembly: Building a consistent legal system nationwide
The sixth National Assembly lasted from 1976 - 1981. It adopted the 1980 Consitution, opening a new development stage of Vietnam.
InfographicFourth National Assembly: Keeping on implementing two revolutionary strategic missions
The fourth National Assembly lasted from 1971-1975 and organised five sessions.
InfographicThird National Assembly: Parliament during resistance war against the U.S. for national salvation
The third National Assembly lasted from 1964-1971 and organised seven sessions.
InfographicSecond National Assembly: Building socialism and fighting for national reunification
The second National Assembly lasted from 1960-1964 and organised eight sessions.