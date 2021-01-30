Politics CPV Congresses contribute to national growth, int’l socialism: Cuban official The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s National Congresses have always made valuable contributions to the nation’s development as well as socialism at the international level, a Cuban official has said.

Politics 13th National Party Congress decides Vietnam’s most important tasks: German newspaper The Unsere Zeit (Our Time) newspaper of the Communist Party of Germany (DKP) ran an article on the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on January 29, stressing that the week-long congress discusses the most important political and economic tasks of the party and the country for the following years.

Politics Political parties of Russia, India, Japan congratulate 13th National Party Congress Political parties of Russia, India and Japan have sent congratulatory letters to Vietnam on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Worldwide political parties, organisations, friends wish Party Congress a great success Political parties, organisations and international friends from around the globe have continued offering congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).