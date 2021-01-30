Fifth working day of 13th National Party Congress
The fifth working day of the 13th National Party Congress took place in Hanoi on January 30 under the chair of Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong cast votes at the Congress (Photo: VNA)
In the plenary session in the morning, the Congress adopted the adjustment of its agenda.
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh delivered the Presidium’s report on the outcomes of delegates’ discussions on the 12th Party Central Committee’s report on personnel work for the 13th Party Central Committee.
The Congress later elected a Vote Counting Committee, and approved the lists of candidates to the 13th Party Central Committee (both official and alternative ones).
In the afternoon, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong presented a report on collecting the Presidium’s feedback on delegates’ discussions on documents submitted to the Congress.
After delegates cast votes, the Vote Counting Committee counted them and will announce the lists of official and alternative members of the 13th Central Party Committee.
On January 31, the Congress will take a break.
The 13th Party Central Committee will convene its first plenum to elect the Politburo, the Party General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, and its Chairsperson.
The Congress is due to close on February 1./.
