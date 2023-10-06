Politics Deputy PM pledges to accelerate JETP implementation in Vietnam The Vietnamese Government will continue fine-tuning the legal framework on investment, finance and technology, and ensure resources for renewable energy projects, and build mechanisms for direct electricity trading, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, German state seek cooperation opportunities in vocational training Ho Chi Minh City highly values Germany’s capacity for education and vocation training, and wishes to step up cooperation with Lower Saxony state in this field through specific projects, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan told visiting Minister-President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil on October 6.

Politics CPV delegation attends int’l conference on political parties and new society in Mexico A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc attended the annual international conference themed “political parties and a new society" which opened in Mexico City on October 5 (local time).