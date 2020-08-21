Hanoi (VNA) – The fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament adopted the Declaration on Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and world at its closing ceremony on August 20 after two days of sitting.

The virtual meeting was co-organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the United Nations and the Austrian Parliament from August 19-20.

Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent a video message to the event, featuring the Vietnamese legislature’s participation in regional and world inter-parliamentary mechanisms, helping to strengthen peace, cooperation and fulfilling sustainable development goals.

At the opening ceremony on August 19, Ngan delivered a speech on “Stepping up parliamentary action: climate change urgency”.

In the Declaration, leaders of parliament and the IPU President affirmed that they will always stand side by side with parliamentarians and people in this historic time as the world is faceing the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that this pandemic is a borderless crisis with its impacts felt at all levels.

The speakers of parliament emphasised that the global challenges require global solutions, in which strengthening multilateralism and international solidarity is more important than ever.

They affirmed their belief in and support of the purposes and principles set out in the United Nations Charter and believed that the role of the United Nations is increasingly necessary as the cornerstone of strong and effective global actions.

The year 2020 marks the start of the Decade of Action on Sustainable Development Goals, so the speakers of parliament called on nations around the world to take bold steps to bring this agenda into reality.

The speakers also committed to duplicating their efforts to help achieve these goals fully and effectively through parliamentary activities.

They highlighted the need to prevent economies from falling into recession and affirmed the importance of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement. They also called on countries and the international community to protect gender equality in all forms on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action for Gender Equality.

The Declaration also mentioned peace and international security issues, respect for laws and international agreements in various fields, and cooperation between the IPU and the UN.

On the occasion of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism (August 21), a special event was also held to discuss what can be done to provide support to terrorism victims./.