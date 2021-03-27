Fifty five firms to be honoured with Vietnam National Quality Awards 2020
Fifty five businesses will be presented with the the Vietnam National Quality Awards 2020, including 19 winning the golden prize, according to a Decision issued recently by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
A price stabilisation store of CP Livestock Joint Stock Company (Photo: VNA)
Among the 19 businesses honoured with the golden prize, 15 are production enterprises, and four operate in services.
Meanwhile, the remaining 36 award winners include 27 production enterprises, and nine service companies.
The Vietnam National Quality Awards are the Prime Minister’s annual recognition of organisations and enterprises with remarkable quality achievements in production, business activities and services, thus helping to promote the standing of Vietnamese products and services in the domestic and foreign markets.
The awards, first presented in 1996, were initiated by the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality under the Ministry of Science and Technology./.