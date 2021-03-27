Business Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 27 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Sao Vang-Dai Nguyet petroleum port offshore Ba Ria-Vung Tau opens The Ministry of Transport has issued a decision on putting the Sao Vang-Dai Nguyet petroleum port offshore the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau into operation.

Business Interoperable QR Payment Linkage between Vietnam and Thailand launched The Interoperable QR Code for retail payment linkage between Vietnam and Thailand was launched on March 26, signifying the successful implementation of the cooperation in the area of financial innovation between the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) which began in 2019.

Business MIC focusing on popularising Mobile Money The successful implementation of Mobile Money, a pilot project that will pave the way for payments of limited value to be conducted using telecommunications accounts, is one of the major targets of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).