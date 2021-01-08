Society US provides training equipment for customs sector The General Department of Vietnam Customs and the US Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony on January 8 for the former to receive Commodity Identification Training (CIT) equipment worth nearly 40,000 USD from the US Government.

Society Exhibition marking 13th National Party Congress opens at Hoa Loa Prison Many photos, documents, and objects featuring National Party Congresses are on display at an exhibition that opened at Hoa Lo Prison in Hanoi on January 8.

Society 545 mln USD spent on bomb and mine detection, clearance over last decade Vietnam spent a total of 12.6 trillion VND (545 million USD) on bomb and mine detection and clearance during the 2010-2020 period, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemicals revealed at its conference in Hanoi on January 8.

Society Union confederation extends help to workers as Tet approaches The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) will set aside part of its accumulated trade union funds to support trade unionists and workers facing difficulties during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday - Vietnam’s biggest traditional festival which falls in mid-February this year.