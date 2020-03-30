Culture - Sports HCM City Museum of History offers more than 40,000 artifacts The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History is located at Nguyen Binh Khiem street in District 1, set beside Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which were built by the French colonialists.

Culture - Sports Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

Culture - Sports Book on Central Highlands culture published Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).

Culture - Sports Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.