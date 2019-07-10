At the site of a bombing in the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- Philippine security forces confirmed on July 10 that one Filipino suicide bomber was behind a deadly attack last month.Military spokesman Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo said the suicide bombing outside a military camp on the remote southern island of Jolo on June 28 was perpetrated by a Filipino with the name of Norman Lasuca, and this is the first of its kind carried out by a Filipino.Earlier, Philippine authorities said Lasuca and one other yet to be identified suspect blew themselves up outside the military camp.Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that the probability of more suicide attacks was high, and that the military has heightened surveillance and was trying to check if the Abu Sayyaf militant group was training more local would-be suicide bombers.The June bombing killed at least three Philippine soldiers and two villagers. This is the third suicide bombing in the country this year, following another on Basilan island in the southern region and a blast that hit the Jolo Cathedral in January.All these attacks were caused by the Islamic State (IS) group.-VNA