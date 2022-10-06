Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Chinese Taipei 4-0 in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023’s qualifiers Vietnam defeated Chinese Taipei 4-0 in a Group F match in the qualifiers of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023, which took place at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on October 5.

Culture - Sports Discovering artisans’ skills in ancient pottery village While pottery villages now mainly use moulds, artisans in the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village in the central province of Quang Nam have retained their traditional method of making pottery - by made and wheel.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to develop public spaces combining traditionality, modernity A seminar discussing the development of public spaces with the harmonisation of traditional and modern values in Hanoi was held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on October 4.