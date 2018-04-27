Illustrative image (Source: Vietnam Cinematography Department)

Hanoi (VNA) – A film screening is being held across the nation from April 27 to May 23 to mark the country’s major celebrations such as the Reunification Day (April 30), the Labour Day (May 1), the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19).



The films to be screened feature the national history, revolutionary soldiers, and young people in both wartime and peacetime.



Among them are the movies “Me oi con da ve” (Mom, I came back home) and “Giac mo tho cam” (Dream of Brocade), and the documentary films “Mot dat me cho tat ca” (A motherland for all), “Dang dung Viet Nam” (Vietnamese posture) and “Thoi tre trung soi noi” (Intense youth)



“Me oi con da ve” tells the story of former military health worker named Nga and her son. The two suffer from serious losses and pains from war and live in difficulty. They share misfortunes and it’s the motherhood that brings a better life to them.



“Giac mo tho cam” describes the efforts of a Muong young girl and her friends to restore the traditional brocade weaving, helping local residents develop the economy.



Meanwhile, the three documentaries reflect the aspiration for a peaceful, united and developed country of Vietnam and the contributions of ex-volunteer youths to national construction.



The film screening is organised by the Vietnam Cinematography Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with film distribution companies and departments of culture, sports and tourisms of cities and provinces nationwide. -VNA