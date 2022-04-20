A scene from the film “Dong khoi tu cuu minh” (Screenshot photo)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a decision on the organisation of film screenings to mark Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30), Labour Day (May 1), Dien Bien Phu Victory Day (May 7), and late President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19).



The ministry assigned the Cinema Department to coordinate with National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio One Member Co.Ltd, Vietnam Animation Joint Stock Company, Mi Di A Joint Stock Company, People's Army Film and centrally-run cities and provinces in organising the screenings nationwide from April 30 to May 22.



Films to be shown include “Chu oi dung lay me con” (Please Don't marry my mother), “Dong khoi tu cuu minh” (Uprising to save ourselves), “Hanh trinh ao dai Viet” (Journey of Vietnamese long dress) and “Ba cua Do do” (Do do’s grandmother).



The screenings will be held in localities when the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control and comply with the Ministry of Health’s regulations on disease prevention and control./.