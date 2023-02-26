Culture - Sports Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 announces winners Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Nhu won the Golden Ball, the highest honour for Vietnamese football players, at the award ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25 evening.

Culture - Sports 8th Vietnam-Japan Festival kicks off in HCM City The 8th Vietnam-Japan Festival kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25 under the theme of “Vietnam-Japan stand side by side towards the future, reaching out to the world”.

Culture - Sports HCM City expects to become World Book Capital in 2025 Ho Chi Minh City is planning to apply for the title of UNESCO World Book Capital (WBC) in 2025, according to Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications.