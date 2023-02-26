Film week opens to celebrate 80 years of Party's first platform on culture
The film week opens at the Vietnam Cinema Centre on February 25 (Source: VOV)Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony was held at the Vietnam Cinema Centre in Hanoi on February 25 to kick off a film week celebrating the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam.
The film week, taking place nationwide until March 3, is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Cinema Department, the National Cinema Centre, and the departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of centrally-run cities and provinces.
Ten films to be screened during the week include four feature movies, four documentaries and two animated films which feature President Ho Chi Minh, the country, people and culture of Vietnam.
A national science conference will also be held on February 27 to mark the anniversary of the culture platform. The event will take place in person in Hanoi and online in 63 other locations across the country.
A scene of a documentary film screened at the event (Source:VOV)The conference agenda specified two key contents: "Theory and practical significance of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture" and "Vietnamese culture and people - The ideological basis and driving force of the country's growth in the new period".
In 1943, by applying Marxism and the guidelines of the Party and leader Nguyen Ai Quoc, Party General Secretary Truong Chinh wrote the Outline on Vietnamese Culture (also known as the 1943 Outline on Culture), stressing that the content, nature, organisation and development orientation of a cultural revolution can only be associated with the national liberation revolution and a cultural revolution can be realised when the political revolution has succeeded.
The document defined that Vietnamese culture, consisting of ideology, learning, and arts, “will be liberated by the democratic revolution and freed from shackles to catch up with the world's neo-democratic culture”./.