Society Vietnamese, Indian educational institutions strengthen collaboration A delegation of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) had a working session with representatives from Jindal Global University in India’s Haryana state on July 7 to promote international cooperation and improve the quality of human resources training in the field of foreign affairs.

Society Construction of large-scale urban area starts in Ninh Thuan Construction of Ca Na New City urban development project, which has a total investment of nearly 4.5 trillion VND (192.27 million USD), started in Thuan Nam district of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on July 8.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese border stations conduct joint border line patrol Border guard units from the northern Vietnamese province of Dien Bien and the Chinese province of Yunnan carried out a joint patrol on July 7 to promote coordination in border management and protection, maintaining security and order in border areas.

Society Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre a symbol of bilateral relationship Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on July 6 paid a courtesy visit to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of the Vietnamese officer’s trip to the country.