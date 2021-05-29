Culture - Sports Infographic Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31 Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

Culture - Sports Infographic Ha Noi-biggest ca tru centre of Vietnam Since Ca tru was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection, Hanoi has made great efforts to revive this art form.