Culture - Sports Vietnam win four golds at Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports champs Vietnamese athletes will bring home four golds from the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship after their strong success in the Maldives.

Culture - Sports Laos National Art Troupe performs in Quang Nam Artists from the Laos National Art Troupe performed in front of thousands audience in Hoi An Ancient Town, the south-central province of Quang Nam during a cultural show on July 20 evening as part of the ongoing Laos Culture Week held across Vietnam.