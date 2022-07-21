Final round of Miss World Vietnam 2022 to be held in Quy Nhon City
The final round of the Miss World Vietnam 2022 will be held at MerryLand Quy Nhon tourism city in the central province of Binh Dinh, the organizing committee announced at a press briefing on July 21.
The organizer also revealed a series of sidelines events, which will take place from now to August 13 also at MerryLand Quy Nhon.
The events include the Music Gala – Miss Sea on July 23, Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest on July 30, and Head to Head Challenge & Queen Talk from August 1-7.
The finale is scheduled for August 12 night.
Prior to the announcement of the final round, the 38 finalists had travelled through Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Thai Nguyen, Ninh Thuan and finally Binh Dinh, where they participated in activities to spread humanistic values and promote the country’s image.
Miss World Vietnam 2022 is the second edition of the Miss World Vietnam pageant. In 2019, Luong Thuy Linh, a 19-year-old student from the northern province of Cao Bang, surpassed 38 other contestants to become the first Miss World Vietnam./.