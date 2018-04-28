The final segments of the Bach Dang bridge connecting the northern port city of Hai Phong and the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh are joined on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

– The final segments of the Bach Dang bridge connecting the northern port city of Hai Phong and the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh were joined at a ceremony held in Quang Ninh province on April 28.The ceremony was attended by Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of the two localities.At the event, Chinh highlighted that the bridge is a vivid illustration of the success of the Party and State’s policy on promoting public-private partnership to develop infrastructure.Upon completion, the very first made-in-Vietnam bridge, together with the Hai Phong-Ha Long-Van Don highway, will help connect three economic hubs in the north: Hanoi, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh, he added.Those transportation facilities will significantly enhance the competitive edge of the northern region, particularly Hai Phong city and Hai Duong province, while helping “awake” the potential of Cat Ba district (Hai Phong city) and Quang Yen and Van Don districts (Quang Ninh province), he noted.The 5.4 km long bridge, spanning over Bach Dang River, was built at a total cost of 7.3 trillion VND (312.2 million USD) in the form of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT). The cable-stayed bridge is 28m wide with four lanes for traffic.The bridge will help shorten the distance from Hanoi to Quang Ninh from 175 kilometres to 125 kilometres as well as cut travelling time between the two localities by half.The same day, after attending the joining ceremony of Bach Dang bridge, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan toured the Bach Dang-Ha Long-Van Don highway and the Van Don International Airport project.-VNA