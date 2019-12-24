Finalists to face off at K-Pop Contest
The final round of the K-Pop Contest 2019 hosted by Radio Voice of Vietnam (VOV) will take place on January 10 with the participation of 10 candidates who have qualified from the semi-final in Hanoi.
Hanoi (VNA) - The final round of the K-Pop Contest 2019 hosted by Radio Voice of Vietnam (VOV) will take place on January 10 with the participation of 10 candidates who have qualified from the semi-final in Hanoi.
The contestants performed their favourite songs by Korean artists and bands such as Big Bang, Ailee and BTS, incorporating instrumentals, rap and dance on Saturday.
The youngest contestant Nguyen Hoang Chi Bach, 10, made an impression with the song 'Idol' by BTS. He rapped, sang and danced amazingly and received praise from all of the judge including musicians Ta Ngoc Hung, Tran Nhat Bang and Giang Son, singer Thai Thuy Linh and music professor Kim Yoon-ji.
The finalists will be practising with their Korean coaches for the final, which will held as part of the 2020 K-Pop Super Concert on January 11 at My Dinh National Stadium.
The contest has been organised to enhance co-operation and mutual understanding between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea. K-Pop and Korean culture are enjoyed by many young Vietnamese people.
The competition received more than 400 applications from youngsters living at home and abroad, many of whom were very talented, according to Ngo Minh Hien, Deputy General Director of VOV.
Hien said the contest will discover and nurture new talents for the Vietnamese music industry. With support from Sublime Entertainment Concert Company, co-organiser of the contest, the top artists will be trained professionally to become a bridge between Vietnamese and Korean cultures. They will also promote the image of Vietnam in the RoK and other countries around the world./.
